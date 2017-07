Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez arrived in Orlando, Florida in anticipation of his upcoming fight this Friday, July 28th at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, FL against David “El Severo” Carmona for the vacant NABO super flyweight title. Martinez arrived confident with his coach Julio Martinez. The official weigh-in is open to public today from 4-6 PM at the Osceola Heritage Park. Tickets are now on sale @ Ticketmaster.com.