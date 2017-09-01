September 1, 2017

Marrero-Rojas moved to Sept 15

The WBA interim featherweight title fight between champion Claudio Marrero (22-1, 16 KOs) and challenger Jesus Rojas (25-1-2, 18 KOs) has been moved off the September 16 GGG-Canelo off-TV undercard and will now headline an ESPN2 telecast the night before at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, welterweight Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (18-0, 12 KOs) will make the second defense of his IBF North American title against Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (19-3-1, 18 KOs). Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (10-0, 9 KOs) will open up the show in an eight-round fight for the Junior NABF Super Featherweight title against Miguel Carrizoza (10-2, 2 KOs).

LA Fight Club Results
Weights from Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.