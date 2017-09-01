Marrero-Rojas moved to Sept 15

The WBA interim featherweight title fight between champion Claudio Marrero (22-1, 16 KOs) and challenger Jesus Rojas (25-1-2, 18 KOs) has been moved off the September 16 GGG-Canelo off-TV undercard and will now headline an ESPN2 telecast the night before at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, welterweight Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (18-0, 12 KOs) will make the second defense of his IBF North American title against Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (19-3-1, 18 KOs). Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (10-0, 9 KOs) will open up the show in an eight-round fight for the Junior NABF Super Featherweight title against Miguel Carrizoza (10-2, 2 KOs).