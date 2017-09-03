Margarito wins bloody tech decision over Jones, Cotto next?

By Karl Freitag

Photos: Julio Rivera, Imago/Zanfer

The comeback of former world champion Antonio Margarito (41-8, 27 KOs) continued on Saturday night at the Gimnasio “Manuel Bernardo Aguirre” in Chihuahua, Mexico. The “Tijuana Tornado” suffered a bad cut over his surgically repaired right eye in round two against veteran super welterweight Carson Jones (40-12-3, 30 KOs).

The fight featured good two-way action while Margarito’s blood streamed steadily until the fight was halted after round seven. Since the cut was ruled caused by a headbutt, the bout went to the scorecards where Margarito prevailed 67-65, 68-64 and 67-65. Jones was deducted a point for a headbutt in round five.

The 39-year-old Margarito is aiming at a rubber match with archival Miguel Cotto, who just reclaimed the vacant WBO jr middleweight world title last weekend. Cotto stated he will retire at the end of the year after one more big fight in December. Margarito wants that fight.