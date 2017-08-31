August 31, 2017

Margarito seeks 3rd fight with Cotto

Thursday in Chihuahua, Mexico, the “Tijuana Tornado” Antonio Margarito (40-8-0, 27 KOs) and Carson Jones (40-11-3, 30 KOs) faced off in advance of their clash on Saturday night. The 39-year-old Margarito is aiming at a rubber match with archival Miguel Cotto, who just reclaimed the vacant WBO jr middleweight world title last Saturday.

Photo: Zanfer

Antonio Margarito: “I’m at my best level in years and in condition to fight ten strong rounds. This fight is important for my plan to again become world champion. I want to fight Miguel Cotto in a third and final fight and Jones will not stop me.

“We are going to win in a clear way. The fans are going to see the best version of Margarito and we are going to give you a great fight…I had a great preparation without any problems. I feel like I’m at my best. Power, speed and rhythm are like when I was world champion. I hope Jones comes to fight and not to run, and the fans will see a great fight that I’ll win overwhelmingly.”

Carson Jones: “I’m a better boxer, more speed, better rhythm and youth compared to Margarito. I not only come to win, I come to get into the world rankings and to retire an icon of Mexican boxing.”

