Mares defeats Gutierrez via technical decision

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In what was the Battle of Guadalajara, four-time world champion Abner Mares (31-2-1, 15 KOs) of Hawaiian Gardens, California by way of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico was victorious as he won a technical decision over Andres Gutierrez (35-2-1, 25 KOs) who also hails from Guadalajara squared off in the co-feature. Mares returned to the scene of the crime where he suffered his first round knockout loss to Jhonny Gonzalez.

Wasting no time Mares fired away huge combinations with bad intentions in the opening round as Gutierrez to the big punches and pressed forward. Mares continued to unload combinations in round two as Gutierrez was cut on the left eye. Sticking the jab in round three Mares followed up with the right as Gutierrez pressed and receiving numerous amount of punches. In the fourth, Mares continued to box effectively and landed a huge overhand right late in the round.

Mares continued to land big punches in round five but Gutierrez kept coming despite the cut and shots he was receiving. Gutierrez continued to press forward as Mares boxed away keeping his distance overwhelming Gutierrez with quickness and speed. The seventh round was all Abner as he kept landing the the combinations and the overhand right on Gutierrez. Pressing in the eighth, Gutierrez’s left eye was bleeding badly as Mares popped the jab and circled the ring mixing up combinations.

The blood continued to flow from Gutierrez’s eye in the ninth as Mares boxed and chopped away with the overhand right at the left eye. Gutierrez wasn’t able to continue as he began the tenth. The fight was stopped as the cut was caused by a punch, but cut was damaged by unintentional fouls throughout the fight as they went to the scorecards. The judges scored the bout 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91.