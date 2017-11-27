Mansour-Kuzmin ends in tech draw

By Przemek Garczarczyk

A clash between veteran heavyweight Amir “Hard Core” Mansour (23-2-1, 16 KOs) and undefeated Sergey Kuzmin (11-0-1, 8 KOs) ended in a three round technical draw on Monday night at the famous Luzhniki Arena in Moscow. An entertaining bout was cut short when both fighters suffered nasty cuts in a violent third round head clash and the bout was immediately stopped. Mansour was cut over the right eye and Kuzmin was cut on the forehead. The WBC International heavyweight title remains vacant.