Manny’s pain convinced Bradley to retire

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world champion Tim Bradley made the decision to retire after being ringside working for ESPN when Manny Pacquiao went through hell against Jeff Horn at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. “I saw [Manny] all bloody and just, you know, beat up, and just been through hell. And I looked over to my wife, and I said, ‘Hey, I wanna talk to you after this fight.’ And from there, that’s when I was just like, ‘You know, I don’t wanna be in here fighting for a paycheck. You know, I have my legacy. I’ve done it. I don’t wanna be in here and take that type of punishment anymore. I don’t think I can.’”