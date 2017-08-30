Manny Robles III ready for breakout TV fight

By Miguel Maravilla

Unbeaten Los Angeles featherweight prospect Manny “Chato” Robles III (13-0, 5 KOs) headlines Golden Boy Promotions “LA Fight Club” series on Friday night at the Belasco Theater in downtown Las Angeles against Jose Estrella (18-12-1, 12 KOs) on Estrella TV.

“I am excited this is my first main event fight. You dream about something like this and I am happy and blessed,” Manny Robles III told Fightnews.com.

Robles, has been training at Southern California’s newest stable, the Legendz Boxing Gym in Norwalk, California in preparation for this fight.

“I have been training really hard. I am one-hundred percent ready,” Robles stated.

In his last fight Robles scored a fifth round TKO at the Forum over Christian Esquivel, a veteran of over 40 fights and former world title contender last month on the Berchelt vs. Miura prelim undercard.

“My last fight was at the Forum, it was a good win for me,” Robles said.

Estrella has been in the ring with the likes of prospects Jamie Conlan, Diego De La Hoya, and Oscar Negrete as he looks to spoil Robles’s night.

“I know he comes forward and is aggressive but we get ready for everything,” Robles commented.

Growing up in the gym, Robles is the son of current trainer Manny Robles Jr., who trains world champions Oscar Valdez and Jesse Magdaleno. He is also the grandson of the late Manny “Chato” Robles who was a trainer at the Azteca Boxing Gym in Bell.

“I wasn’t pressured into fighting. Watching my grandfather train fighters and my dad helping him, I knew I wanted to this and I always had fun,” Robles said.

Since signing with Golden Boy Promotions early this year Robles has won three straight under the Golden Boy stable now he gets set to headline.

“This is my third fight with Golden Boy and my first time ever on TV.”

Robles vs. Estrella will be a scheduled eight round bout.

“I will be one hundred percent ready, mentally, and physically for this fight. I am giving it 100 percent in the ring.”

