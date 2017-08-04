Malignaggi says he beat McGregor’s a** in sparring

Former world champion Paulie Malignaggi has quit as Conor McGregor’s sparring partner after an image was leaked that showed Malignaggi on the canvas and seemingly getting pummeled by McGregor.

Malignaggi discussed the images on Twitter.

“It’s not nice to paint a pic that isn’t true, this was a pushdown in sparring, post the whole video rounds 1 through 12 UNEDITED…the UFC PI has cameras all over the gym recording 24/7. The video exists UNEDITED of rounds 1 through 12 Tuesday night, let the fans see…I came to help this camp out, not to be exploited, now you’re gonna get the truth though. Post FULL UNEDITED VIDEO FROM TUES night…I actually beat his ass, 24 hours off a flight too lol, which is why I’m saying post the vid. I try not to be petty but seems it’s late for that now…I did interview BECAUSE of the pics, I’m not your average sparring partner. You post pics with me, media will hound me, I’ve said stop with pics…Only his personal photographers allowed in the gym. Don’t just invent your own reality of things because it’s how you wish it to be buddy.”

Paulie also released a statement via Facebook.

“I just wanted to clear the air. I am leaving the McGregor training camp today. I came with best intentions & intended to help out. Just the chance to be part of such a big event in this capacity excited me. I believe Conor and I have a mutual respect inside the ring, earned from each other with some good work over two sparring sessions.

“It’s some of the stuff outside the ring and some ways some things were handled in training camp that I didn’t agree with that made me come to this decision. It’s not my place to dictate terms in a training camp that is not mine, but it’s my place to decide if I I want to be a part of it. I will not give away anything tactical that I saw in two sparring sessions with Conor. For what it’s worth, they have my word. The things that upset me though I will speak about in time. I wish team McGregor well in the rest of their preparations and look forward to being back in Vegas to work fight week on Showtime.”