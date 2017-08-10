Maldonado-Barroso collide Oct 13

After capturing the WBC FECARBOX super lightweight title less than two months ago, Fidel “The Atrisco Kid” Maldonado, Jr. (24-3-1, 19 KOs) will put his belt on the line against former WBA interim lightweight champion Ismael Barroso (19-1-2, 18 KOs) in the 10-round main event of the October 13 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

In the co-main event, Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (30-6-1, 21 KOs) of Mexico will take on Marcelino “Nino” Lopez (32-2-1, 17 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a 10-round super lightweight clash.