Magusha upsets SA champion Baleni

By Ron Jackson

Xolisa Magusha upset Siphamandla Baleni the defending champion to win the South African mini-flyweight title on a unanimous 12 round points decision at the Orient Theatre in East London on Friday night. Judge Allen Matakane scored it 116-112 and judges Siya Vabaza-Booi and Simphiwe Mbini handed in cards of 118-111 and 117-111.

The bigger and taller Magusha (47.36 kg) fighting from the southpaw stance used his right jab and as he hustled and outmuscled Baleni (47.63 kg) throughout.

However, Magusha was warned on numerous occasions by referee Lulama Mtya for using his elbow and shoulder but this did not detract from his performance in a fight that never rose to any heights.

Magusha improved his reported record to 10-2; 6 and Baleni’s record dropped to 15-2-1; 6.

NGAMTWINI BEATS SA CHAMPION

Nhlanhla Ngamtwini (50.46 kg) upset South African flyweight champion Thembelani Nxoshe (50.80 kg) in a non-title fight when he outscored him over ten rounds. The scores were 97-94, 97-93 and 98-92.

The fight was originally advertised as a South African title fight, but Boxing SA withdrew recognition as Ngamtwini had not had his last three consecutive fights in the flyweight division in terms of the South African Boxing Act.

In a poor fight with both boxers swinging and missing badly throughout and also holding and mauling, Ngamtwini landed the most scoring punches to take the decision. Nxoshe was cut on his forehead after a clash of heads in the seventh round, but this was not a factor in the fight. Ngamtwini improved his reported record to 14-1; 9 and Nxoshe’s record dropped to 19-7-1; 6.

MAGWACA RETAINS IBF TITLE

Former WBF bantamweight champion Mzuvukile Magwaca (52.82 kg) retained his IBF Intercontinental bantamweight title on a wide unanimous 12 round points decision over Namibia’s Immanuel Naidjala (53.02 kg). The scores were 118-110 on all three cards.

The talented Magwaca using his educated jab dominated throughout and dropped Naidjala with a right uppercut in the ninth on his way to a deserved wide decision. Magwaca improved his record to 20-0-3; 11 and Naidjala’s record dropped to 23-4-1; 11.

In what must a first in boxing the lady referee came into the ring with a small South African flag attached to the side of her head.

LAMATI WINS ON WIDE MARGINS

In a classy performance South Africa junior-featherweight champion Ludumo Lamati (55.34 kg) outclassed the experienced Alex Boureima Kabore (54.72 kg) from Burkino Faso over 12 one-sided rounds to retain the IBF Intercontinental junior-featherweight title. The scores were 120-107 on all three judges scorecards.

Using his height and longer reach the exiting Lamati 13-0-1; 8 out-jabbed the vastly experienced Kabore 27-3; 7. Throwing combinations to the head and body Lamati also sent Kabore down to the canvas with a perfect left hook in the seventh round. He was not hurt and managed to beat the count and fought back courageously to the final round.

The referee was Deon Dwatre who once again did a competent job as he kept control of the fight.

A disturbing factor was that both fighters slipped on the logo in the centre of the ring on numerous occasions, and possibly in the future the promoters should address this issue.

* * *

In an earlier bout at welterweight Uyanda Nogogo (66.68 kg) outpointed Mziwoxolo Ndwayana (65.86 kg) over eight rounds.