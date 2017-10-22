Machado KOs Corrales for WBA 130lb title

By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

Undefeated featherweight Alberto Machado (19-0, 16 KOs) scored an eighth round knockout over Jezreel Corrales (22-2, 8 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA”regular” super featherweight title on Saturday night at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Only Machado was eligible to win the WBA title as Machado lost his WBA belt on the scale Friday.

Corrales got off to an early lead and knocked down Machado in round five. In round six, Machado stormed back and hurt Corrales. Corrales had the edge in round seven. The end came in round eight, when Machado turned around a losing fight with a left-right combo, dropping Corrales, who got up wobbly and was not allowed to continue. Time was 2:15.