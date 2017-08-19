August 19, 2017

Machado beats Morales in clash of 130lb contenders

In a regional super featherweight unification clash, NABO champion Alberto “El Explosivo” Machado (18-0, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision to take the title of NABA champion Carlos “The Solution” Morales (16-2-3, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the Complejo Ferial De Puerto Rico in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The big-punching Freddie Roach-trained Machado, rated WBO #7 and WBA #9, floored Morales, who went down face first in round two. Morales, rated WBA #6, managed to not only continue, but finish the whole fight. Scores were 99-90, 99-90, 98-91.

Unbeaten Brooklyn bantamweight Nate Green (9-0, 2 KOs) overcame a second round knockdown to take a controversial eight round unanimous decision over Emanuel Rivera (17-2, 11 KOs). Scores were 77-74 across the board for Green.

Chato Robles tops Sept 1 LA Fight Club
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.