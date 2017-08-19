Machado beats Morales in clash of 130lb contenders

In a regional super featherweight unification clash, NABO champion Alberto “El Explosivo” Machado (18-0, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision to take the title of NABA champion Carlos “The Solution” Morales (16-2-3, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the Complejo Ferial De Puerto Rico in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The big-punching Freddie Roach-trained Machado, rated WBO #7 and WBA #9, floored Morales, who went down face first in round two. Morales, rated WBA #6, managed to not only continue, but finish the whole fight. Scores were 99-90, 99-90, 98-91.

Unbeaten Brooklyn bantamweight Nate Green (9-0, 2 KOs) overcame a second round knockdown to take a controversial eight round unanimous decision over Emanuel Rivera (17-2, 11 KOs). Scores were 77-74 across the board for Green.