Lucas Matthysee set for Jan 27 return

By Miguel Maravilla

Former world champion Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse (38-4, 35 KOs), of Chubut, Argentina, held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at Malbec Argentinean Cuisine in Santa Monica, California to announce his upcoming fight against undefeated Thai superstar Tewa Kiram (38-0, 28 KOs) for the vacant WBA welterweight world title. Matthyse will square off against Kiram Saturday January 27th at at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California live on HBO Boxing After Dark.

Lucas Matthysse: “We have started camp. Now I’m looking forward to finish this camp and get ready for this fight.”

Roberto Diaz: “2017 has been a great year for boxing and Golden Boy. We will kickoff the year with a great card. Our goal is to make it a bigger, better year. What a way to start the year with Lucas Matthysse. January 27 we will give you a special card with two road warriors vs. two tough opponents.”

Also present at the press conference Tuesday afternoon was Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (31-1-2, 17 KOs) as he will take on Venezuela’s Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (43-3, 27 KOs) in a 12-round championship bout for Linares’ WBA, WBC Diamond, and Ring Magazine lightweight titles.

Mercito Gesta: “I know it’s going to be a tough fight. I am the underdog but that makes me hungrier. I know Linares we have sparred before. I’m just really hungry. I will do everything I can to win. One hung is for sure that I will give a good show.”

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla