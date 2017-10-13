Lozano eyes redemption tonight on Telemundo

The #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S, “Boxeo Telemundo Ford kicks off its Fall season opener tonight. Local fan favorite and Mexican American Daniel “Alacrán” Lozano (14-4, 11 KOs) rematches former world title challenger Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez of Mexico (16-4, 5 KOs) in the 10 round bantamweight main event. The site of the event will be the A la Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida. The pair will square off for the WBO Latino bantamweight title.

Lozano is coming off of an impressive KO of David Carmona avenging a past loss to him. He will look to keep that trend going versus Rodriguez who decisioned him back in 2015.

This marks the 99th and final boxing event at the popular Tampa boxing venue. The arena is scheduled for demolition in December to make way for a housing development. Its an excellent final fight selection as Lozano and Rodriguez have fought a combined 15 times at the venue between them.

You revived your career and ended a 3 fight losing streak in your last fight. Can you speak on the big win?

It was a blessing for sure. I took the fight on very short notice but I was in shape. The other major difference from my first fight with Carmona and the last one was that we fought at 122 and not 115 like in the first fight. That made a huge difference. I felt so strong and it showed with the KO result.

How was your training camp for this fight?

The big storm hit Florida and I helped restore the power. I work for the city and I helped with the powerlines. I was able to have a full camp though and I am ready to go.

How do you think the mindset of Rodriguez will be following his first career knockout loss?

It’s hard to tell because after being stopped you don’t know if he will be less aggressive fighting back-to-back heavy-handed guys. I am preparing for the very best of Rodriguez.

How do you see things playing out differently this time around?

The weight will be a big change. We’re fighting at 118 and not 115 and that’s a huge difference. The mental part of knowing that I don’t have to lose an extra three pounds means so much.

What do you feel is your best weight?

I feel good at 118 or 122. It’s really about the best opportunity.

How do you feel to be fighting in the last event at The A La Carte Pavilion?

I have fought here so many times. It’s like a second home for me. So many fans have come to my fights here to support me over the years and will be here tonight as well. I think it is only fitting for me to got out the same way I started my first time fighting here and that’s with an exciting win. The fans deserve that.

* * *

Doors open at 7PM, first fight 8:00 PM. The A La Carte Pavilion is located @ 4050 Dana Shore Drive, Tampa, FL. For Information and Tickets call 813-454-7800. The event is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc and will be televised live at 11:35 PM by the Telemundo Network.

