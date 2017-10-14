October 14, 2017

Lozano defeats Rodriguez in rematch

In the final boxing match at the famed A la Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida, local bantamweight fan favorite Daniel “Alacrán” Lozano (15-4, 11 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-5, 5 KOs) on Friday night to claim the WBO Latino title. After ten good action rounds, Lozano prevailed 97-93, 98-92, 97-93. Lozano avenged a 2015 decision loss to Rodriguez.

2016 Rio Olympians Teofimo Lopez and Antonio Vargas promoted by Top Rank were both triumphant on the undercard. Lightweight Lopez (7-0, 6 KOs) dropped Josh Ross (3-6-4, 0 KOs) four times in a TKO2 win. Time was 1:57. Super bantamweight Vargas (4-0, 3 KOs) halted Miguel Rebullosa (4-5, 2 KOs) in round two also. Two knockdowns in that one.

Pro debuting welterweight Gerald Semidey stopped Samuel Ocasio (0-2) in round two. Ocasio down twice.

Debuting middleweight Araniel Cobas was knocked out in the first round by Pernell Mitchell (1-2, 1 KO).

Barroso KOs Maldonado at Fastasy Springs
