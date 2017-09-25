Lopez stuns Roman

In an upset, junior welterweight Wilberth Lopez (19-8, 13 KOs) thoroughly stymied Jose Roman (24-2-1, 16 KOs) to win by unanimous decision in Friday’s main event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif. Lopez controlled the pace of the fight from start-to-finish by landing numerous left hands throughout the eight-round fight. Scores were 79-73, 80-72, and 78-74.

In the co-feature, featherweight prospect Ruben Villa (8-0, 4 KOs) swept all three scorecards (60-54) against Ernesto Guerrero (26-20, 18 KOs).

Welterweight Juan Ruiz (20-0, 12 KOs) dismantled Erick Martinez (13-9-1, 7 KOs) over eight rounds (80-72 x3).

Junior lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover (6-0, 4 KOs) knocked down Carlos Flores (4-6-1, 3 KOs) in the opening round to get things going on his way to a unanimous decision sweep (40-35).

Lightweight Ruben Torres (2-0, 2 KOs) needed less than a minute to stop Ernest Knight (0-2).

* * *

Prior to the main event, promoter Ken Thompson invited world super bantam champ Danny Roman inside the ring to receive his WBA belt. Roman dethroned Shun Kubo by ninth round knockout earlier this month.