Lopez-Fulton meet Sept 19 in PA

It will be a battle of unbeatens when Adam Lopez (8-0, 3 KOs) of Southern California takes on Stephen Fulton (11-0, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA on September 19th. The bout was confirmed to Fightnews.com® by managers Andrew Zak/Journeyman Managment and Alex Vasyfeld/Union Boxing. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds and will be aired live on Fox Sports 1. The contracted weight will be 124 pounds maximum. The site of the event will be the Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, PA.

There is no doubt this a hometown fight for Fulton. He actually handed Lopez’ managerial stablemate Joshua Greer his only career loss to date at this very same location in 2015. The majority decision victory for Fulton was non-televised and disputed by the Greer camp. Ironically it has been Greer, not Fulton, who has grabbed the spotlight thanks to his highly viewed KO of unbeaten James Smith earlier this year live on the Showtime network.

Lopez is focused on not leaving any doubt on the outcome. “I am excited and grateful to Andrew, Alex, and all of our team for this opportunity. It will be up to me to pressure Fulton and to set a pace that he can’t keep up with,” said Lopez.