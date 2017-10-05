London Olympian Opetai and Lopez clash Oct 21

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former 2012 London Olympian Jai Opetai (12-0, 9 KOs) will clash with unbeaten American, Frankie Lopez (9-0, 7 KOs) over ten rounds for the IBF world Youth cruiserweight title at the Function Centre, Melbourne, Victoria, Australian on October 21.

Lopez,21 years, resides in North Hollywood and is trained by former world light heavyweight champion Virgil Hill.He is coming off a four round stoppage over Tyler Vogel in April

Opetai,22years, represented Australia at the London Olympics in 2012 and in 2011 captured the world junior light heavyweight championship. He is coming off a nine round stoppage of Daniel Ammann in July. Jai is trained by his father Michael Opetai.