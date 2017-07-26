Lomachenko targets P4P recognition

Two-division world champion Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs) returns to a Los Angeles ring August 5, at Microsoft Theater, located at LA Live! Lomachenko will be defending his World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior lightweight world title against two-time world title challenger Miguel “Escorpión” Marriaga (25-2, 21 KOs).



Vasyl Lomachenko: “It’s so exciting to be fighting on ESPN. So many more people are going to learn a lot about me and what I am capable of doing in the ring on Saturday night.

[On Marriaga] “When I face Marriaga, I will need to find the right keys to unlock his defensive door and do what I do best in the ring. Marriaga is a strong fighter. He has heart. I have prepared hard to face him. I need to look again at Marriaga’s full fight video against Oscar Valdez to get the best battle plan in my mind to fight him.

[On a rematch with Salido] “People ask me about Orlando Salido. My answer is that I fight for Top Rank and will take on who they schedule for me. But I would like to welcome Salido to Lomachenko University in the ring some day..

[On his career goals] “While growing up, my dream and my goal was to win an Olympic gold medal. I did that and both times they were the proudest moments in my amateur career. Now my professional goal is to be recognized as pound-for-pound, the world’s best fighter. To do this I must defeat Marriaga and then to be recognized as the pound-for-pound best I must fight champions and unify world titles.