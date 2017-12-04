Lomachenko: Salido is nobody now

Arch-rivals Vasyl Lomachenko and Orlando “Siri” Salido will be going head-to-head against each other on separate networks this Saturday. Lomachenko takes on Guillermo Rigondeaux in an ESPN clash between two-time Olympic gold medalists in New York City. Salido meets Miguel “Mickey” Roman on HBO in Las Vegas.

If both are victorious, there is speculation that Lomachenko and Salido could meet in a grudge rematch. Then again, maybe not.

Vasyl Lomachenko: I don’t think he’s going to fight me because he already found, to him, a good excuse. He’s been saying, ‘I don’t need this bout. Lomachenko needs this bout. So because Lomachenko needs this bout you need to pay me good money.’ That’s just his excuse and Salido is nobody now.

Orlando Salido: I have no problem fighting Lomachenko again, but they need to remember that I already beat him and I don’t need to do that again. I have plenty of options and I will fight the best available fighters that I can. In a way, we will be competing on December 9, but if you look at his opponent and then look at mine, I think people will know which one is the most attractive fight and that the whole card is much better in Las Vegas.

Salido beat Lomachenko by split decision in Loma’s second pro fight after missing weight.