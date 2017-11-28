Lomachenko-Rigondeaux undercard lineup

The undercard is set for the historic collision between world champions Vasily “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko.and.Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux on December 9 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Four bouts will be televised live on ESPN.

Two-time Irish Olympian Michael “Mick” Conlan (4-0, 4 KOs) will be taking on Luis Fernando “El Titi” Molina (4-3-1, 1 KO) in a six-round featherweight bout. Undefeated Top-10 contender Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (21-0, 13 KOs) will battle Casey “The Wizard” Ramos (24-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round bout for the vacant NABO junior lightweight title. The telecast will open with 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (3-0, 1 KO) facing Oscar “El Coyote” Mendoza (4-2, 2 KOs) in a featherweight six-rounder.

Streaming live on the ESPN App, female lightweight Mikaela Mayer (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Nydia “Dha Phenomenal” Feliciano (9-8-3) in a four rounder…two-time world heavyweight title challenger Bryant “By-By” Jennings (20-2, 11 KOs) meets Don “Mr. JBT” Haynesworth (13-1-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder…and Jose “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (8-0-1, 2 KOs) takes on Adan Gonzales (3-1-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight bout.