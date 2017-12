Saturday night’s Top Rank on ESPN telecast featuring Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux had a 1.5 metered market rating and was the second highest-rated boxing telecast on cable in 2017. Only Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn had a higher rating. It should be noted that Lomachenko-Rigondeaux was going head-to-head with a boxing telecast on HBO.