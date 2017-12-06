December 6, 2017

Lomachenko-Rigondeaux Fight Week Is On

Top-rated pound-for-pound fighters and Olympic legends Vasily “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko.and Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux looked sharo today during media workouts at the Mendez Boxing Gym in New York City. They will collide this Saturday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

This historic battle will mark the first time two-time Olympic gold medalists have fought each other professionally at the highest level.

Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs), of Ukraine, will be defending his World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior lightweight world title against the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight champion and Cuban native Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs). The fight will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

