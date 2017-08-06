Lomachenko dominates, stops Marriaga

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Two-division world champion and WBO super featherweight champion Ukraine’s Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs) scored a one-sided seventh round stoppage over Miguel “Escorpión” Marriaga (25-3, 21 KOs) of Columbia, Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles on the ESPN main event. Loma dropped Marriaga in rounds three and seven, prompting Marriaga’s corner to halt the bout after the seventh round.

Lomachenko came out stalking in the opening round as Marriaga moved side to side connecting him with a one-two. In round two Marriaga continued with the movement but Lomachenko pressed behind the jab. In round three Marriaga urged Lomachenko to fight on, Lomachenko followed up dropping Marriaga with a left. When he got up, Lomachenko then went to the corner urging Marriaga to come at him. The fourth round saw Lomachenko suffer some cuts on his eyes from a clash of heads. Marriaga’s side to side head movement caused the clash.

Lomachenko pinned Marriaga up against the ropes in round five as he let his hands loose scoring. At the halfway point in round six Lomachenko was having nothing but fun giving Marriaga a boxing clinic as the Colombians body language displayed survival mode. The Ukrainian continued to have his way as he sent Marriaga to the canvas in round seven with a left. Marriaga got up and finished the round but his corner had seen enough as they halted the bout.