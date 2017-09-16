Loeffler: GGG delivering Fighter of the Year performance

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“If GGG can beat Danny Jacobs and Canelo… and potentially fight one more time this year, I think that’s a Fighter of The Year performance. When you have a great year (in boxing), when you have fights like Klitschko-Joshua, a fight like this, Canelo vs. GGG, the Danny Jacobs fight, the SuperFly show, such a great year for boxing. This really seems to be the peak of the year,” said Golovkin’s promoter Tom Loeffler in a Fightnews.com® interview. “This is the closest odds we ever had for a GGG fight. This makes that a compelling fight. If he performs the way we think Gennady will perform, he said that he wants to fight one more time this year. We already have something that could be interesting for the end of the year…”