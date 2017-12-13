Undercard Results from the Brisbane

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

A clash in Brisbane, Australia, between former heavyweight world challenger Alex Leapai (31-7-4, 25 KOs) and Roger Izonritei (12-6-1, 11 KOs) ended in a third round technical draw after Izonritei was cut over the left eye and it was ruled to be from an accidental headbutt. Leapai showing displeasure at the stoppage in a fight he was dominating.

Super middleweight Rohan Murdock (21-1, 15 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Apti Ustarkhanov (15-3-3, 5 KOs) to claim the vacant WBO Oriental title. Scores were 99-91, 97-93, 100-90.

Featherweight Nathaniel May (19-1, 11 KOs) dropped previously unbeaten Aelio Mesquita (16-1, 14 KOs) twice in round four and again in round five to win the vacant WBO Asia Pacific title. May’s body attack broke down Mesquita.

Former welterweight contender Lenny Zappavigna (37-3, 27 KOs) stopped Nestor Faccio Cordozo (16-9-2, 9 KOs) in round three. Cordozo down multiple times.

Unbeaten super featherweight Paul Fleming (25-0, 17 KOs) halted Vergil Puton (17-9, 8 KOs) in round three.

Female bantamweight Shannon O’Connell (16-6-1, 8 KOs) scored a quick first round stoppage over Kleopatra Tolnai (14-14-1, 5 KOs).