Lipinets poised for Crawford-Indongo winner

The much anticipated undisputed WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO junior welterweight unification clash between world champions Terrance Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs) and Julius Indongo (22-0, 11 KOs) is less than two weeks away. The winner need not look far for their next challenger. That is, of course, if they plan to continue on as the IBF world champion. That title has a long time mandatory pending in unbeaten Sergey Lipinets (12-0, 10 KOs).

Lipinets, trained by Buddy McGirt earned his mandatory status last December. He stopped the much more experienced Leonardo Zappavigna (35-3, 25 KOs) by 8th round KO. Since then, Lipinets will have seen himself await two different world title unifications when it’s all said and done. Andrew Zak of Journeyman Management and Alex Vaysfeld of Union Boxing have confirmed that waiting is over for Lipinets.

“Andrew and I have received confirmation by the IBF that the winner between Crawford-Indongo must fight Lipinets by November 17. Whether they actually will fight Lipinets or not will remain to be seen. We want to fight the winner for sure but if the title is vacated then Lipinets will fight the next highest ranked and available contender for the vacant title. The important thing is the wait is over and we have a date,” said Vaysfeld.