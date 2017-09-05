Lipinets-Kondo in play for IBF 140lb title in November

Lipinets-Kondo in play for November

Sergey Lipinets (12-0, 10 KOs) and Akihiro Kondo (29-6-1, 16 KOs) could fight for the recently vacated IBF junior welterweight title in November. The two are the next highest ranked contenders available following Terrance Crawford’s decision to vacate the belt after unifying the titles from all four major organizations. Manager Andrew Zak of Journeyman Management and Alex Vaysfeld of Union Boxing Management confirmed that both parties are interested in the fight and are working on details to make the fight official.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is being discussed to play host. Fox Sports or Showtime are the two networks said to be interested in airing the fight with Tom Brown TGB promotions promoting the card.

There is not a lot known about Kondo amongst even the more hardcore fans. Vaysfeld gave his assessment on what his research found on him. “Lipinets is the biggest name he will have fought to date. He gets hit a lot but he is very durable. I fully expect Lipinets to win this fight and become world champion.”