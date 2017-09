WBA lightweight champion Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (43-3, 27 KOs) scored a twelve round split

decision over 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell (17-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California. A second round knockdown propelled Linares to win a twelve round decision. Scores were 115-113 Campbell, 114-113, 115-112 Linares.