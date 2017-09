Jorge Linares 134.2 vs. Luke Campbell 134.8

(WBA lightweight title)

The co-featured clash between super lightweights Antonio Orozco and Roberto Ortiz was cancelled when both Orozco and Ortiz were very overweight. Ortiz was 2.5 pounds heavy. Word is Orozco was a whopping 7 pounds over the limit.

Venue: The Forum, Inglewood, CAlif

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: HBO