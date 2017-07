WBA lightweight champion Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (42-3, 27 KOs) will put his title and 11-fight win streak on the line Saturday, September 23 when he takes on Olympic Gold Medalist and #1 contender Luke Campbell (17-1, 14 KOs) in a 12-round main event from Los Angeles’ “Fabulous” Forum. The event will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark® beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Linares will now have faced a British opponent in four of his last five fights.