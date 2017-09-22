Linares-Campbell Final Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla

WBA lightweight world champion Jorge Linares (42-3, 27 KOs), of Venezuela, and his challenger WBC number one rated contender Luke Campbell (17-1, 14 KOs), of England, held the final press conference Thursday afternoon at the Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel for their championship fight taking place this Saturday at the Forum in Inglewood, California live on HBO World Championship Boxing. Here is what the fighters had to say two days away from their bout.

“I’m excited. I feel good and ready for this fight. I will see you all on Saturday,” Linares said.

“I had a great camp. It’s a great challenge. A challenge I’m up for. It’s going to be a great fight and I am ready for this challenge,” Luke Campbell stated with his fans on hand rooting him on.

Linares is coming off a unanimous decision over Anthony Crolla in a rematch this past March as he picked up the WBA title. His 29-year-old southpaw opponent Campbell, won an Olympic gold medal in 2012 as he scored a stoppage in his last fight against former world champ Darleys Perez in earning his shot at the title.

* * *

Also present at the press conference were San Diego’s Antonio Orozco (26-0, 17 KOs) and Roberto Ortiz (35-1-2, 26 KOs) of Mexico as they will square off in the co-feature bout in a scheduled 12 round championship fight.

“Roberto Ortiz brings everything to the table. Styles make fights. We don’t want to disappoint anyone but I am ready for this fight and we look forward to giving a great fight,” Orozco said

“This fight is very important. I have trained hard and I know how tough my opponent is. A win here will bring bigger better things. This will be a war,” Ortiz said

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla