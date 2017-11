In a rematch and WBO 154lb world title eliminator, former world champion Liam “Beefy” Smith (26-1-1, 14 KOs) pounded out a twelve round majority decision over bitter rival Liam Williams (16-2-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle, England. Scores were 117-111, 116-112 and 114-114.

Smith also won the first fight via TKO on a cut. He is now in line to contest for the belt WBO champion Miguel Cotto will soon be vacating.