Lejarraga remains undefeated

Undefeated welterweight contender Kerman “The Revolver” Lejarraga (24-0, 19 KOs), from Bilbao, Spain, thrilled the crowd of over 11,000 at the Bilbao Arena, earning a dominant 10-round unanimous decision versus southpaw Jose Del Rio (27-7, 7 KOs) on Saturday night. Scores were 99-90, 98-92 and 99-91.

The victory by the 25-year-old Lejarraga, co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and MGZ Promotions, was his fifth of 2017 as he closed this year’s campaign in style. The win earned Lejarraga the Spanish welterweight title.

Lejarraga is currently world ranked #6 by the WBA and #12 by the WBC.