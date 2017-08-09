Late Results from Quincy, MA

By Matt Thompson

Photos by Emily Harney

In the main event of “Fight Night at the Bay” at the Marina Bay Sportsplex in Quincy, MA promoted by Granite Chin Boxing, popular jr middleweight Derek Silveira of Beverly, MA improved to 13-1 with 7 knockouts with a sixth round retirement win over former world title challenger Michael Clark (44-17-1, 8 KOs) of Columbus, Ohio.

Clark came out early with aggression, hoping to use his vast experience to draw Silveira into a war, but the hand speed of Silveira proved more effective than Clark’s brawling. Clark did have his moments, holding his hands down and attempting to bait Silveira, but Silveira showed poise and stuck with a game plan. After a very effective fifth round for Clark, Silveira again regained his momentum in the sixth, after which Clark told the ringside physician Dr Patty Joffre that he had injured his hand and opted not to continue.

In an entertaining eight-round female welterweight bout, attorney and top contender Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes born in Gliwice, Poland but now fighting out of Marshfield, MA, boosted her record to an impressive 18-2-2 with 1 knockout, with a unanimous decision over Lisa Garland of York, SC. Lopes, taking the bout as a tune-up for an October title eliminator for the WBC World Title, came out uncharacteristically aggressive, pushing Garland back with a stiff jab, landing hard body shots, but fell back into her smooth boxing style in the second and continued a good work rate throughout the contest. The scorecards read 80-72 twice and 79-73. Garland drops to 15-8.

Promoter, matchmaker, fighter and favorite son Chris Traietti, after setting up chairs, paying the undercard fighters, and distributing ice and water to the locker rooms, stepped into the ring to capture the vacant New England Cruiserweight Title with a hard fought eight-round unanimous decision over Nick Lavin (5-6, 4 KOs) of Shelton, CT. From the opening bell, Traietti pressed the action, digging to the head and body, but the physically much larger and extremely determined Lavin held his ground, maintained tight defense, and lasted the full distance. Traietti improves to 24-4 with 20 KOs.

Decorated US Marine Corp combat veteran Brandon Montella (8-0, 6 KOs) of Saugus, MA, picked up the best win of his career with an impressive second round KO over Floridian Mike Sawyer (7-9) in a light heavyweight bout. Dropping Sawyer with a solid right hand early in the second stanza after a strong opening round, Montella continued to press his opponent, putting him to the canvas twice more, causing referee Mike Ryan to call a halt to the carnage at 2:59 of the second round.

In the most entertaining bout of the night, welterweight prospect Mike Ohan, Jr of Holbrook, MA, improved to 2-0 with a hard-fought decision over Danny Amaro (0-3-1) of Dorchester, MA. Fighting out of South Shore Boxing Club, Ohan used his height and combination punching to keep Amaro off balance, putting him down twice in the first round with blistering counter left hooks. Amaro, however, was able to occasionally close the gap and bang away, trying to sustain a body attack but it was the taller Ohan who placed the sharper, cleaner shots not only to the head but the body as well. Although determined, Amaro had no answer for the skilled and quick handed Ohan.

Jumping from the fire into the frying pan so to speak, Paddy Irwin (4-0, 3 KOs) from Athlone, Ireland but now living in Quincy, MA, dismantled Demetrius Thomas (0-5) of Philly over three exciting rounds where he sometimes got as well as he gave. Owner of Irwin Roofing, Irwin spent the day in 90 degree plus heat finishing a roofing job before stepping into the ring in the 90 degree plus arena. Pressing the action the entire fight, Irwin was content to exchange power shots, landing the harder, more effective punches, draining the energy from his rugged opponent. Fortunately, in addition to a roofing company, Irwin also owns McSwiggans Pub in Weymouth, MA, so he and his large fan base had an excellent place to relax and cool off after the most exciting bout on the show.

In the opening bout, Ecuadorian Olympian Carlos Gongora stopped journeyman Larry Smith at 1:45 of the fifth round. For all intents and purposes Gongora seemed to be simply putting in some work as he moved forward at a very relaxed pace, picking his shots and landing when he wanted. Much to his credit, Smith put on an outstanding show, looking to move when Gongora set to punch, and firing back enough to excite the crowd. Gongora wore down Smith over the fourth and fifth rounds. In the fifth, Gongora trapped Smith in a corner and unleashed a barrage of solid shots. Referee Stephen Clark wisely called a halt to the bout as Smith was absorbing too much punishment. Gongora improves to 9-0, with 8 KOs and is clear to step back in the ring on the August 26th Murphys Boxing show at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MA against the tough New Yorker Henry Beckford.