Lara: I’m going to clean out the whole 154lb division

WBA super welterweight world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara met with the New York media during a fight week open workout on Wednesday at Gleason’s Gym just days before he headlines against undefeated contender Terrell Gausha on Saturday on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

“I’m going to clean out the whole 154-pound division,” proclaimed Lara. “There are a lot of young fighters now, but I’m going to just clean it out and show that I’m the best here. The Canelo rematch is there. The Golovkin fight is out there. I have unfinished business that has to be settled. Canelo knows who the true winner of our fight was, and he doesn’t want to do that fight again.

“I would love to move up to 160 and Canelo and Golovkin are the top guys. But 154 is much deeper. Those are the two guys we want, but if we can’t get them then we have to stay at 154 and clean it out, like I said. There are just better fights at 154.

“If you look at Canelo’s record there are three marks. There’s Mayweather, me and Golovkin. Great fighters fix the wrongs on their record, and Canelo and his team will have to do that sooner or later.

“I don’t know what [Gausha] does well. I know on Saturday he’s going to have to show me something or he’ll be in trouble. After six rounds, I will be totally dominating. Just like I’ve done in all my fights.”