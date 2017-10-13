Lara-Gausha Press Conference

Photos: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment

Six of the world’s best 154-pound boxers met face-to-face at the Highline Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday at the final press conference for this Saturday’s world championship tripleheader in Brooklyn live on SHOWTIME.

The card is headlined by WBA Super Welterweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara making the sixth defense of his title against undefeated contender Terrell Gausha.

Erislandy Lara: “On Oct.14, I will show why I’m the #1 fighter in the division…Absolutely I want to unify. That’s what I’m here for – to win all the belts. After this fight, hopefully one of these young guns will step up to the plate and fight me.”

Terrell Gausha: “This is going to be my best performance to date and I look to be sharp and focused. I love the competition and the tough challenges, and I look to be at point on Saturday night. It’s time for the young guys and Olympians like me, Errol Spence and Rau’Shee Warren to take over. It’s our time.”

In the co-feature, WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo will defend his title against fellow unbeaten #1 contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin.

Jermell Charlo: “He’s been running his mouth a lot lately. That has a lot to do with the reason why my team gets rowdy. We get rowdy and that’s the kind of energy we feed off of. When you continue to do what you do, I just got to back it up in the ring and I can’t worry about what my opponent says and what his team says, because nobody has to fight but us…Hopefully I make him pay for the mistakes he’s making right now.”

Erickson Lubin: “This definitely should have been the main event, but you got an experienced guy like Lara in the main event, which I don’t complain about. I know I got to go in there and take care of business…We’re ready to see who’s the hype and who’s the real deal.”

IBF Junior Middleweight Champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd makes the first defense of his title against former world champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout in the televised opener.

Jarrett Hurd: “I’m feeling great. I’m right on weight. Like I said, this is the fight I’ve been waiting for and that I’ve wanted, so I’m ready to fight. I really want to go out here and make a statement and be the first to stop Austin Trout and send him into retirement.”

Austn Trout: “He’s right in saying the fight isn’t going to go the distance, but it’s funny because he’s not going to be the one doing the knocking out. You know this man isn’t going to last 12 rounds. I’m going to drown this kid. We’re taking him into deep waters. He’s never been there. This is unchartered territory for him.”