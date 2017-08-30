Lara, Charlo, Hurd defend on Showtime Oct 14

HBO has “Superflys” coming on September 9. Showtime now has “Superwelters” in the pipeline. It was announced today that a trio of 154-pound world champions will defend their titles as part of a Showtime boxing tripleheader on Saturday, October 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The card, promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TGB Promotions, will potentially pave the way for an undisputed king of the 154-pound division.

Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (24-2-2, 14 KOs), the super welterweight division’s longest reigning champion, will defend his WBA title against undefeated 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (20-0, 9 KOs).

In the co-main event, unbeaten WBC champion Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo (29-0, 14 KOs) takes on top contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (18-0, 13 KOs) while IBF champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (20-0, 14 KOs) will make his first title defense against former world champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout (30-3, 17 KOs).