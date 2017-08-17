August 17, 2017

LaManna-Sosa clash Saturday in AC

This Saturday night, Thomas LaManna will take on George Sosa in a ten-round bout for the WBC Silver Latino Welterweight bout that will headline a big 11 bout card at what is expected to be a sold out Calridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The show, promoted by Rising Promotions, is the 9th card that will be staged before a capacity crowd.

Both main event fighters recently gave their final comments before Saturday’s showdown.

” I’m just ready to fight and I hope he is too. I encourage people to come to this action packed, stacked event. 12 bouts featuring some of the hottest prospects and a title fight,” said LaManna.

“I think LaManna is a boxer who has not fought anyone of my caliber yet, and unlike me, I have fought everyone,” said Sosa. LaManna has been protected during his whole career, Do I think he will be easy? No. There is no such thing as an easy fight. He is his Mommy and Daddy;s baby. When he fought somebody with caliber, he lost.”

Despite his 15-9 record, Sosa knows a win can change his whole career.

“This fight is for the WBC Silver title, and would definitely change my career. Before I would just take fights because I needed the money to take care of my family in Cuba. I was too busy partying, and not taking matters seriously. Like my last fight with Anthony Young, I arrived three days before the weigh-in, and I was 21 pounds over the weight. Not only did I make the weight, but I went the distance with a formidable opponent. Not this timeI went directly to Cuba to begin training.”

In the eight-round feature, former cruiserweight world champion, Imamu Mayfield (26-10-2, 19 KOs) of Freehold, New Jersey battles Lamont Capers (7-10-2) of Hawley, Pennsylvania.

In six-round bouts:

Anthony “Juice” Young (17-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City, NJ battles Carlos Winston Velasquez (25-29-2, 14 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a welterweight bout.

Yurik Mamedov (6-0, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn. NY takes on Ariel Vasquez (12-18-2, 9 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a welterweight bout.

Frederick Julan (5-0, 2 Kos) of Brooklyn, NY battles Tahlik Taylor 2-7, (1KO) of Freeport, NY in a light heavyweight battle.

Alvin Vermall, Jr. (11-0-1, 10 KOs) of Catskills, NY will take on Tracy Johnson (4-5-4) of Boston, MA in a cruiserweight affair.

In four-round bouts:

Joshafat Ortiz (1-0of Reading, PA will take on Sidell Blocker (1-8-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a lightweight fight.

Ronald Logan (0-1) of New York, NY takes on Nahir Albright (1-1) of Philadelphia in a battle of lightweights .

Emmanuel Rodriguez (1-0) of Newark, NJ will take on pro debuting Willie Anderson of Paulsboro, NJ in a bantamweight bout.

Marcos Lugo of Vineland, NJ will make his pro debut against Tomas Romain (3-1) of Brooklyn, NY in a lightweight scrap.

Vidal Rivera (6-0, 4 KOs) of Camden, NJ will fight Weusi Johnson (2-4) of Wilmington, DE in a featherweight bout.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are priced at $150, $125, $100, $80 and $55 and can be purchased at www.rspboxing.com

Menard inks new managerial pact
Byrd to ref Mayweather-McGregor
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.