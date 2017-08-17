LaManna-Sosa clash Saturday in AC

This Saturday night, Thomas LaManna will take on George Sosa in a ten-round bout for the WBC Silver Latino Welterweight bout that will headline a big 11 bout card at what is expected to be a sold out Calridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The show, promoted by Rising Promotions, is the 9th card that will be staged before a capacity crowd.

Both main event fighters recently gave their final comments before Saturday’s showdown.

” I’m just ready to fight and I hope he is too. I encourage people to come to this action packed, stacked event. 12 bouts featuring some of the hottest prospects and a title fight,” said LaManna.

“I think LaManna is a boxer who has not fought anyone of my caliber yet, and unlike me, I have fought everyone,” said Sosa. LaManna has been protected during his whole career, Do I think he will be easy? No. There is no such thing as an easy fight. He is his Mommy and Daddy;s baby. When he fought somebody with caliber, he lost.”

Despite his 15-9 record, Sosa knows a win can change his whole career.

“This fight is for the WBC Silver title, and would definitely change my career. Before I would just take fights because I needed the money to take care of my family in Cuba. I was too busy partying, and not taking matters seriously. Like my last fight with Anthony Young, I arrived three days before the weigh-in, and I was 21 pounds over the weight. Not only did I make the weight, but I went the distance with a formidable opponent. Not this timeI went directly to Cuba to begin training.”

In the eight-round feature, former cruiserweight world champion, Imamu Mayfield (26-10-2, 19 KOs) of Freehold, New Jersey battles Lamont Capers (7-10-2) of Hawley, Pennsylvania.

In six-round bouts:

Anthony “Juice” Young (17-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City, NJ battles Carlos Winston Velasquez (25-29-2, 14 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a welterweight bout.

Yurik Mamedov (6-0, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn. NY takes on Ariel Vasquez (12-18-2, 9 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a welterweight bout.

Frederick Julan (5-0, 2 Kos) of Brooklyn, NY battles Tahlik Taylor 2-7, (1KO) of Freeport, NY in a light heavyweight battle.

Alvin Vermall, Jr. (11-0-1, 10 KOs) of Catskills, NY will take on Tracy Johnson (4-5-4) of Boston, MA in a cruiserweight affair.

In four-round bouts:

Joshafat Ortiz (1-0of Reading, PA will take on Sidell Blocker (1-8-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a lightweight fight.

Ronald Logan (0-1) of New York, NY takes on Nahir Albright (1-1) of Philadelphia in a battle of lightweights .

Emmanuel Rodriguez (1-0) of Newark, NJ will take on pro debuting Willie Anderson of Paulsboro, NJ in a bantamweight bout.

Marcos Lugo of Vineland, NJ will make his pro debut against Tomas Romain (3-1) of Brooklyn, NY in a lightweight scrap.

Vidal Rivera (6-0, 4 KOs) of Camden, NJ will fight Weusi Johnson (2-4) of Wilmington, DE in a featherweight bout.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are priced at $150, $125, $100, $80 and $55 and can be purchased at www.rspboxing.com