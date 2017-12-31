Kyoguchi halts #1 Buitrago, keeps IBF 105lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese puncher, Hiroto Kyoguchi (9-0, 7 KOs), 105, successfully scored his initial defense of the newly acquired IBF 105-pound belt when he kept battering perennial top contender Carlos Buitrago (30-3-1-1NC, 17 KOs), 104, Nicaragua, from the outset, often pinned him to the ropes with a fusillade of punches and finally halted him with the referee Roberto Ramirez’s intervention at 2:28 of the eighth round on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. Kyoguchi, a sturdy hard-puncher who dethroned Mexican Jose Argumedo this July, took the leadoff and maintained the pressure to the more experienced challenger, piling up points almost in every round. Kyoguchi showed his best in round six, when he exploded a big right to the face and forced him to the ropes with a barrage of punches to obviously weaken the defensive Nicaraguan. Kyoguchi, two years his junior at 24 and formerly amateur boxer of Osaka Commercial University, accelerated his attack upstairs and downstairs to make it nearly lopsided as the contest progressed. Hiroto’s persistent body attacks were effective enough to have him slowing down, and when he kept whipping Buitrago midway in the seventh, the third man declared a well-received halt though there were no knockdowns up to the stoppage.

(More to come)