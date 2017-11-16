Kuroda stops Matsuo to keep Japanese 112lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

In the main event, Japanese flyweight titlist Masayuki Kuroda (28-7-3, 16 KOs), 112, retained his national belt as he proved too pugnacious and powerful for overmatched underdog Mako Matsuyama (8-13-2, 3 KOs), 112, and finally halted him with his corner tossing in the towel at 2:25 of the seventh round on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

It’s the second defense for Kuroda, who had failed to once win the WBA 112-pound belt by a hard-fought but unanimous decision to Juan Carlos Reveco in Kawasaki in 2013. Kuroda, now 31, recently recaptured the national title by defeating Yuta Matsuo last February. Kuroda is scheduled to face mandatory challenger, hard-hitting Katsunori Nagamine on March 3.