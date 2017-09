Photos: Sumio Yamada

WBA super bantamweight champion Shun Kubo (12-0, 9 KOs) and challenger Danny Roman (22-2-1, 8 KOs) both made weight for their WBA world title clash on Sunday at the Shimazu Arena in Kyoto, Japan.

Both fighters scaled in at 121.75 Kubo is defending his WBA 122lb title for the first time.