On October 14, heavyweight Werner Kreiskott (24-19-2, 17 KOs) enters the ring for the very last time, win or lose, in a defense of his WBF International belt at the Unihalle in Wuppertal, Germany. The 38-year-old Kreiskott is a real turnaround story going 12-0-1 with 8 KOs over the last five years after starting his 12-19-1. He is planning to stay in boxing as a promoter after he hangs up the gloves. The opponent is TBA.