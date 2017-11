Former unified light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (31-2-1, 27 KOs) regained his former WBO world title with a two round destruction of Vyacheslav Shabranskyy (19-2, 16 KOs) on Saturday night in The Theater at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Kovalev dropped Shabranskyy twice in round one and floored him again in round two. The fight was waved off by referee Harvey Dock after Kovalev continued to rock Shabranskyy. Time was 2:36.