Kovalev: I’m back!



After regaining his WBO light heavyweight title Saturday night, world champion Sergey Kovalev stated, “I did it and worked very hard to get to champion status. My brain, mentally, my conditioning, my body – I’m back. It’s my goal to be the best in this division. I am here, I love boxing, I love to make great fights. This makes boxing interesting. We can make good fights for boxing fans, and make boxing history. Let’s find out who is the best. Chickenson is on my list. This is very good for boxing. Let’s do it.”