Kovalev explains breakup with trainer

By Przemek Garczarczyk

After trainer John David Jackson ripped former WBA/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev (30-2, 26 KO) and accused him of quitting in his rematch with Andre Ward, I was wondering what “Krusher’s” response to Jackson various accusations will be. We all know that Kovalev does not know what political correctness is, so it was very refreshing to hear that the top light heavyweight contender take the high road. “The coach should help you in the ring. I didn’t feel that with Jackson,” stated Kovalev, who also politely explained (with manager Egis Klimas) why he’s on the hunt for new man in the corner. Judge for yourselves.