Kovalev excited about title fight

“My next fight without the belt was going to be discouraging,” said former WBA/IBF/WBO light heavyweight world champion Sergey Kovalev, who takes on Vyacheslav Shabranksyy on November 25 on HBO. in a bout upgraded to a WBO world title fight thanks to the retirement of Andre Ward.

“I’m really excited and ready to get my belts back,” Kovalev told reporters. “It would be really interesting and really exciting, and I would fight anybody. I was ready to fight Sullivan Barrera, but he didn’t approve the fight and we got Vyacheslav Shabranskyy. And, after this, Andre Ward vacated the title; it’s additional motivation. It’s like the most important (in) how my future boxing career is going to be. I’m really happy that this fight will be for the title and for the WBO, because this was the first title that I had already, But now this is like a new chapter in my boxing career. I am recharged. I am much stronger than last three fights and you will see November 25 in New York!”