November 16, 2017

Koura squeaks by Taniguchi to keep OPBF 105lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten OPBF 105-pound champ, WBC#11/WBA#12/IBF#13 Tsubasa Koura (12-0, 8 KOs), 104.5, barely kept his regional belt as he had a tough time coping with game and gallant compatriot Masataka Taniguchi (8-2, 6 KOs), 105, but showed a last surge to earn a hairline majority verdict (115-114, 115-113, 114-114) over twelve see-saw rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

It was such a close affair that they mixed it up with solid shots each other. After the fourth, the champ Koue was leading on points—39-38, 39-37, 38-38. After the eighth, however, Taniguchi overcame his early deficits on points and was slightly ahead 77-76 for him, 76-76 twice. It became a four-round fight with Koura scoring with a little more accurate shots to be awarded a very close decision.

Taniguchi may deserve a rematch.

It’s Koura’s first defense since he acquired the vacant belt by finishing Filipino Jaysever Abcede in four positive rounds this July. Koura, 23, is a bright prospect with speed and power, but this tough affair might be a good lesson for his future.

The main event was an eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to national 154-pound ruler Takeshi Inoue, and former welter titlist, JBC#1 Takayuki Shindo (19-4-1, 8 KOs), an elongated southpaw at 153.5, opened a bad gash over the right eyebrow on JBC#2 Cobra Suwa (19-13-2, 11 KOs), 53.25, and was declared a TKO victor due to the latter’ bad bleeding at 2:08 of the third round in a scheduled eight. It will be a competitive combat between the slick-punching Shindo and the hard-punching champ Inoue that we will be able to watch in the Carnival of Champions next spring.

Ferdie Pacheco passes at 89
Weights from Flint, Michigan
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.