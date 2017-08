Middleweights Vitaly Kopylenko (26-1-0, 14 KOs) and Travis Scott (19-3, 5 KOs) will clash in the eight round co-main event on September 15 at “The Dome at the Ballpark” in Rosemont, Illinois and telecast live on CBS Sports Network. The card is headlined by the 10-round main event featuring undefeated and world ranked Mike Lee (19-0, 10 KOs) defending his IBF-USBA light heavyweight title against Anthony “The Quiet Storm” Quattrocchi (10-1-1, 5 KOs).